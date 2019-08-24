AJ Johnson Takes Lead in PBA Summer Tour Points Race

CHICAGO – With six tournaments in the books, the final three tournaments of the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour are set to begin Monday at Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Illinois, the home state of new Summer Tour points leader AJ Johnson’s hometown of Oswego. It is shaping up as a dramatic finale to a competition points race loaded with incentives.

Johnson, a 26-year-old fourth-year touring player, has yet to win his first Go Bowling! PBA Tour title, but he has had an outstanding summer season, cashing in all six FloBowling PBA Summer Tour events with three top 10 finishes in overtaking previous points leader Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Missouri as the world’s best bowlers head into the FloBowling PBA Summer Swing presented by the Brands of Ebonite International.

With 2,500 points at stake for the winners of the PBA Wolf and PBA Bear Opens in Aurora, and 5,000 points for the Illinois Open titlist to conclude the Summer Swing – plus points of descending value at stake for all other players – the top eight positions are wide open.

To illustrate how important strong performances in each event will be coming down the home stretch, note that Tommy Jones, winner of the PBA BowlerStore.com Classic in Coldwater, Ohio, Friday, advanced from 27th place to sixth place on the Summer Tour points list.

Finishing in the top eight in points means significant rewards:

● The top five will share in a $40,000 bonus prize fund, with $20,000 to the points leader;

● The top eight will be invited to compete for bonus prize money in the inaugural FloBowling ATX Invite at Dart Bowl in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 21, where the winner will receive $25,000. The FloBowling ATX Invite is the 10th and final event on the Summer Tour schedule;

● The top eight also will be invited to travel, expenses-paid, to Shanghai for the PBA’s first-ever visit to China for the PBA China Tiger Cup. A $20,000 first prize will be paid to the winner of the singles event, all players also will compete in a special team challenge against a team of Chinese players.

Fans can follow the summer points races at the conclusion of each of the three events in Aurora by clicking on this link:https://www.pba.com/SeasonStats/PointsList/132?list=10.

In addition to the summer points competition, the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour earnings race also is ongoing. The top eight money-winners for the full year will earn berths in the second PBA Clash that will take place at the Kegel Training Center in Lake Wales, Florida, in late October for airing on FOX on Nov. 3. Australia’s Jason Belmonte is the runaway leader in earnings with $264,050. All of the top 10 in earnings maintained their positions at the conclusion of the Coldwater tournament, but the Aurora tripleheader could shuffle the deck.

The entire FloBowling PBA Summer Tour will be livestreamed exclusively on FloBowling. For start-to-finish coverage of all events, visit FloBowling.com and sign up for a subscription. Fans also can follow the action in Aurora as it happens at Live Scoring on pba.com.

FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER TOUR POINT LEADERS

(Top 20 after six of nine events; previous ranking in parenthesis)

1, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4,585 (2).

2, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 4,525 (1).

3, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 4,390 (3).

4, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 4,330 (6).

5, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 4,200 (10).

6, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 4,110 (27).

7, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 3,765 (4).

8, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 3,355 (5).

9, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 3,200 (7)

10, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,180 (8).

11, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 3,110 (9).

12, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,940 (13).

13, Stuart Williams, England, 2,805 (11).

14, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,695 (16).

15, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 2,555 (12).

16, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,435 (20).

17, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,400 (14).

18, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 2,370 (26).

19, Dom Barrett, England, 2,260 (15).

20, Brad Miller, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,140 (17).

2019 GO BOWLING! PBA TOUR EARNINGS LEADERS

(Top 10 as of Aug. 23; number of tournaments bowled in parenthesis)

1, Jason Belmonte, $264,050 (15).

2, Jakob Butturff, $184,180 (20).

3, Kris Prather, $173,990 (20).

4, Bill O'Neill, $148,048 (20).

5, EJ Tackett, $140,695 (22).

6, Anthony Simonsen, $129,490 (21).

7, Norm Duke, $91,015 (16).

8, Sean Rash, $82,430 (21).

9, Kyle Sherman, $72,693 (17).

10, Dick Allen, $71,080 (18).

FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER SWING SCHEDULE

presented by the Brands of Ebonite International

(A 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour event)

Parkside Lanes, Aurora, Ill., Aug. 26-31 (All times Central)

Monday, Aug. 26

3:30 p.m. – PBA Wolf Open qualifying, 7 games

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Noon – PBA Wolf Open qualifying, 7 games

Top 18 after 14 games advance to Wolf Open cashers round

5 p.m. – PBA Wolf Open cashers round, 6 games

Top 5 after 20 games advance to Wolf Open stepladder finals

8:30 p.m. – Top 5, PBA Wolf Open stepladder finals

Wednesday, Aug. 28

3:30 p.m. – PBA Bear Open qualifying, 7 games

Thursday, Aug. 29

Noon – PBA Bear Open qualifying, 7 games

Top 18 after 14 games advance to Bear Open cashers round; top 24 after 28 games of Wolf and Bear Open qualifying advance to Illinois Open match play

5 p.m. – PBA Bear Open cashers round, 6 games

Top 5 after 20 games advance to Bear Open stepladder finals

8:30 p.m. – Top 5, PBA Bear Open stepladder finals

Friday, Aug. 30

11 a.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

5 p.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

Saturday, Aug. 31

11 a.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

Top 5 after 52 games of qualifying and match play advance to stepladder finals

3:30 p.m. – Top 5, Illinois Open stepladder finals