70-Year-Old John Buchanan Bowls 900 Series in Indiana

If you’re still not convinced that age is just a number, check out 70-year-old John Buchanan. According to Mark Majors, the manager at Franklin Lanes in Evansville, Ind., and to Buchanan himself, with whom BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione spoke this afternoon, Buchanan shot a 900 series today in the Woodward Realty Senior league at Franklin Lanes, which convenes from noon to 3 p.m. each Wednesday. He said that he turns 71 on January 27th, and USBC has confirmed that should his 900 series be approved, he would indeed be the oldest bowler ever to shoot a certified 900. Click/tap below to hear Manzione’s interview with Buchanan: