6 New Venues Set for PWBA Tour in 2018

Six new venues will be part of the 14-event schedule during the Professional Women’s Bowling Association’s 2018 season.

The 2018 PWBA Tour will begin April 26-28 in Las Vegas, and conclude with the 16-player, invitation-only PWBA Tour Championship from Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

Along with nine standard events, four major championships will be contested in 2018, including the USBC Queens, PWBA Players Championship, U.S. Women’s Open and PWBA Tour Championship.

New venues include the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev.; Hall of Fame Silver Lanes, East Hartford, Conn.; Fern Valley Strike and Spare, Louisville, Ky.; AMF Boulevard Lanes, Edmond, Okla.; Cedarvale Lanes, Eagan, Minn.; and Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Columbus, Ohio.

Sites for the Las Vegas Open, U.S. Women’s Open, and PWBA Tour Championship will be announced later.

The 2018 PWBA Tour schedule:

* April 26-28 — PWBA Las Vegas Open, site to be determined.

* May 3-5 — PWBA Sonoma County Open, Double Decker Lanes, Rohnert Park, Calif.

* May 10-12 — PWBA Fountain Valley Open, Fountain Bowl, Fountain Valley, Calif.

* May 16-22 — USBC Queens, National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nev.

* May 31-June 2 — PWBA East Hartford Open, Silver Lanes, East Hartford, Conn.

* June 7-9 — PWBA Louisville Open, Fern Valley Strike and Spare, Louisville, Ky.

* June 14-16 — PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, Seminole Lanes, St. Petersburg, Fla.

* June 20-24 — PWBA Players Championship, Boardwalk Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

* June 28-30 — PWBA Oklahoma Open, AMF Boulevard Open, Edmond, Okla.

* July 5-7 — PWBA Twin Cities Open, Cedarvale Lanes, Eagan, Minn.

* July 12-14 — PWBA Columbus Open, Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Columbus, Ohio.

* July 30-Aug. 5 — U.S. Women’s Open, site to be determined.

* Aug. 29-Sept. 2 — PWBA Tour Championship, site to be determined.