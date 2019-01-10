35th Annual BJI Ball Guide: Review Summaries and Stats for 117 Balls

For three-and-a-half decades, Bowlers Journal International has been reviewing bowling balls, helping readers select the equipment that best matches their games and the lane conditions they encounter in league and tournament play.

In our 35th Annual BJI Ball Guide, you’ll find review summaries and stats for all 117 balls reviewed by “No Holes Barred” columnist Vernon Peterson during 2018. Included is a short “snapshot” of each review; however, we highly recommend reading the full reviews that appeared in “No Holes Barred” in order to gain a clearer understanding of the balls, their capabilities and their recommended uses.

The original review month is included with each listing. At the end of this section, you’ll find contact information for bowling ball manufacturers that submitted bowling balls to BJI for review in 2018. Company websites may provide additional useful information to help you make your purchasing decisions.

Explore the 35th Annual BJI Ball Guide here: http://www.bowlersjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019-Ball-Guide.pdf