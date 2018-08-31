2019 PBA Hall of Fame Ceremonies Set for January 5 in Texas

CHICAGO (August 31, 2018) – The Professional Bowlers Association’s historic first live telecast under its new agreement with FOX Sports is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 6, as part of a PBA Hall of Fame week that will include the PBA Hall of Fame Classic tournament and the induction of the PBA’s Class of 2019 Hall of Famers – all of which will take place at the International Bowling Campus, including the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame, in Arlington, Texas.

The PBA Hall of Fame Classic, the first event on the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule, will include exclusive preliminary round live streaming on PBA Xtra Frame by PBA’s new live streaming partner, FloBowling.com; live coverage of the PBA Hall of Fame induction dinner at the International Bowling Campus on Saturday, Jan. 5, and live broadcast television coverage of the PBA Hall of Fame Classic finals on FS1 on Sunday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m. EST.

The PBA Hall of Fame Classic will be contested at the International Bowling Campus’ International Testing and Research Center in Arlington beginning Wednesday, Jan. 2. The tournament will be the first qualifying event toward the 2019 PBA Playoffs. Tournament details will be announced later.

Also to be announced soon will be the 2019 PBA Hall of Fame candidates in Superior Performance and Meritorious Service categories along with details regarding tickets for the Hall of Fame dinner.