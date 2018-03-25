2018 Women’s Championships Gets Underway in Reno

RENO, Nev. – Bowling and local dignitaries joined together Saturday at the National Bowling Stadium to help the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships officially get underway.

The 99th edition of the world’s largest participatory sporting event for women is making its 11th trip to The Biggest Little City in the World and eighth visit to the famed NBS.

The tournament kicked off Thursday, but Saturday’s competitors and guests got to be part of the festive and formal opening ceremony. The 74-day event will run until July 1.

Bowlers on the 65-team squad Saturday were welcomed with warm wishes from Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Phil DeLone, Chair of the Washoe County Commission Marsha Berkbigler, City of Reno councilwoman Jenny Brekhus and USBC President Frank Wilkinson and treated to a performance from the Rossi Brothers, who perform as part of Cirque Paris, which currently is showing at the nearby Eldorado Hotel and Casino.

After the ceremonial ribbon cutting, a pair of bowlers from each team participated in the Mass Ball Shot Ceremony, where one bowler on each lane rolled a ball at the same time.

While the ceremony marked the celebratory start of the 2018 event, several bowlers already have claimed their spots at the top of the leaderboard, setting the bar for thousands of competitors from all 50 states and several foreign countries.

Kimberly Kennedy of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, left her name all over the Amethyst Division standings, taking the lead in doubles, singles and all-events, while the mother-daughter tandem of JungShin Kim and MiYoung Kim set the pace in Sapphire Doubles.

Kennedy, a 37-year-old right-hander, rolled sets of 512 in doubles, 486 in singles and 466 in team for a 1,464 all-events total. She and Manitowoc’s Gail Sheridan (405) lead Amethyst Doubles with 917.

Kennedy made her second Women’s Championships appearance this week, and though she felt she was getting into her own head during doubles and singles, she was able to make adjustments on the way to the top spot.

“I was constantly thinking about my footing,” Kennedy said. “It seemed to throw me off a couple of times.”

Kennedy’s performance at the NBS already has served as encouragement to continue her young career at the Women’s Championships.

“It hasn’t fully hit me yet,” Kennedy said. “It feels good.”

The Amethyst Division includes bowlers with entering averages of 130-144, and Amethyst Doubles features players with combined entering averages of 260-289.

In Sapphire Doubles, MiYoung, of Edmond, Oklahoma, turned in a consistent performance with games of 148, 192 and 168 for a 508 series, and JungShin, of Woodward, Oklahoma, added 159, 173 and 167 for 499 and a 1,007 total.

JungShin made her second Women’s Championships appearance, while MiYoung made her tournament debut this week in Reno.

Like many first-time participants, MiYoung was impressed by the championship atmosphere found at the NBS.

“It was a little nerve-racking, but exciting,” said MiYoung, a 34-year-old right-hander. “I haven’t bowled with this many people before.”

Although the Kims were excited to find themselves at the top of the standings, the opportunity to spend time together was the most important part of the experience.

“To have this happen the first time we bowled together is a neat experience,” MiYoung said. “To bowl and travel with my mom always is a fun thing to do.”

Sapphire Doubles includes bowlers with combined entering averages of 290-319.

The 2018 Women’s Championships will feature more than 4,300 four-player teams and 17,000 total bowlers competing in four-average based divisions in team competition and six divisions in doubles, singles and all-events.

The Women’s Championships will step aside in May to welcome the USBC Queens, a major championship on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour, to the 78-lane venue. The Queens will take place May 16-22 and conclude with a live televised broadcast on May 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network.

2018 USBC WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIPS

At National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nev.

(Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall)

TEAM

Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, Keller Williams Realty (Delores Walker, Yolanda Fernandez, Karen Glacken, Janette Smith), San Antonio, 2,165. 2, Team Awesome, Hillsboro, N.D., 2,162. 3, KWR-Ask For Delores, San Antonio, 2,160. 4, Barb’s Stormin’ Babes 4, Brookfield, Wis., 2,036. 5, Could be Good!!!, Turlock, Calif., 2,009.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, Alaskan Queens (Penny Childs, Robbie Hunt, Marcie Bentti, Tracy Adams), Palmer, Alaska, 1,981. 2, Brooks Home Health, San Antonio, 1,959. 3, Cashmere Ladies 1, Charlotte, N.C., 1,937. 4, Marci's Dream Team: The Cubic Zirconias, Wichita, Kan., 1,923. 5, Barb’s Stormin’ Babes 3, Brookfield, Wis., 1,899.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, Kathryn Hunt Team 1 (Karla Schneider, Alice Toivari, Jennifer Setter, JoAnne Santelli), Virginia, Minn., 1,874. 2, Iowa 1, Waterloo, Iowa, 1,873. 3, Diana Young Team 1, Waterloo, Neb., 1,862. 4, Cashmere Ladies 3, Charlotte, N.C., 1,860. 5, Ebowla, Jordan, Minn., 1,859.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, Magic Transfer (Christy Hicks, Martina Thomson, Jolene Harper, Grace Heinen), Livingston, Mont., 1,755. 2, Center Insurance Agency, Minnesota, Wis., 1,730. 3, Sunny Bunny, Woodward, Okla., 1,705. 4, Bowling Queens, Green Bay, Wis., 1,677. 5, Spare Me, Cuero, Texas, 1,661.

DOUBLES

Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 380 and above)

1, Marie Niess, Bismarck, N.D./Adrienne Phillips, Mandan, N.D., 1,151. 2, Dolores Mears/Maria Lockridge, Lockridge, Dawsonville, Ga., 1,129. 3, Sharon Aronson, Turlock, Calif./Stephany Dewar, Modesto, Calif., 960.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1, Lisa Hutchinson, Novato, Calif./Kimberly Hudson, Redlands, Calif., 1,044. 2, Shelly Portscheller, Bismarck, N.D./Nicole Haffely, Hillsboro, N.D., 1,020. 3, Rebecca O’Connor, Chicopee, Mass./Heather Guzman, Granby, Mass., 1,014. 4(tie), Julietta Cobb, Reno, Nev./Lisa Deeter, Aiea, Idaho, and Deborah Kojima, Sandy, Utah/Kelly Leger, Salt Lake City, 1,008.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349)

1, Kathy Anderson, Granite Falls, Minn./Michele Hoyer-Rogers, Clearwater, Minn., 1,004. 2, Patricia Silva/Kaitlin Silva, Canyon Country, Calif., 1,000. 3, Marie Green/Andrea Wright, Monticello, Ind., 997. 4, Amy Hicks/Marilyn Hartley, Livingston, Mont., 996. 5, Shirley Barton, Queen Creek, Ariz./Kandis Knoblauch, Gilbert, Ariz., 970.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, MiYoung Kim, Edmond, Okla./JungShin Kim, Woodward, Okla., 1,007. 2, Penny Raia/Mari Byam, Windom, Minn., 996. 3, Starla Hill/Linda Leiker, Liberal, Kan., 989. 4, Pamela Albrandt, Fort Morgan, Colo./Ruby McDaniel, Brush, Colo., 979. 5, Kalea McNeese/Marcie Bentti, Palmer, Alaska., 957.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Gail Sheridan/Kimberly Kennedy, Manitowoc, Wis., 917. 2, Alexis Cantley/Darlene Sinwald, Sandusky, Ohio, 893. 3, Patty Green, Santa Rosa, Calif./Paulette Petro, Reno, Nev., 885. 4, Harriet Torres, Glendale, Calif./Anna Harrison, Palmdale, Calif., 872. 5, Vivian Purcell/Irma Dumont, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 868.

Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Rose George, Tavares, Fla./Bonnie Killian, Yalaha, Fla., 837. 2, Bonnie Keller/Barbara Kontny, Marinette, Wis., 815. 3, Jane Gaston, Camargo, Okla./Marilyn Welty, Leedey, Okla., 767. 4, Angela Arentz, Meridian, Idaho/Betty Anderson, Boise, Idaho, 748. 5(tie), Dorothy King, Matheson, Colo./Bonnie Kissam, Ramah, Colo., and Cheryl Murphy, Highlands Ranch, Colo./Margaret Murphy, Limon, Colo., 740.

SINGLES

Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Nicole Haffely, Hillsboro, N.D., 632. 2, Andrea Wright, Monticello, Ind., 596. 3, Marie Niess, Bismarck, N.D., 582. 4, Tracy Adams, Wasilla, Alaska, 551. 5, Maria Lockridge, Dawsonville, Ga., 548.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Denise Brown, University Place, Wash., 607. 2, Michelle Dewberry, Springfield, Mass., 595. 3, Adrienne Phillips, Mandan, N.D., 583. 4, Jennifer Shepherd, Winona Lake, Ind., 571. 5, Jodi Ragazzo, Apopka, Fla., 566.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Denise Bobbitt, Gilbert, Ariz., 561. 2, Mari Byam, Windom, Minn., 556. 3, Jenna Austad, Livingston, Mont., 550. 4, Judy Borths, Marinette, Wis., 533. 5(tie), Pamela Albrandt, Fort Morgan, Colo., and Jeannie Demarest, Tolleson, Ariz., 532.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Pamela Broin, Owatonna, Minn., 535. 2, Vicki Wipper, Clearwater, Minn., 533. 3, Penny Raia, Windom, Minn., 516. 4, Bonnie Killian, Yalaha, Fla., 503. 5, Kathy Anderson, Granite Falls, Minn., 498.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Kimberly Kennedy, Manitowoc, Wis., 486. 2, Robin Miles, Alberta, Minn., 484. 3, Floydel Lang, Florence, Ore., 481. 4, Mary Myers, Marion, Texas, 477. 5, Cassandra Perschau, Glencoe, Minn., 473.

Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Kerrie Roetcisoender, Duvall, Wash., 441. 2, Kathy Kaliszewski, Aurora, Minn., 437. 3, Gwen Raney, Granite Falls, Minn., 418. 4, Melissa Buenger, Cuero, Texas, 414. 5, Alissa Ebneter, Belle Plaine, Minn., 411.

ALL-EVENTS

Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Marie Niess, Bismarck, N.D., 1,823. 2, Nicole Haffely, Hillsboro, N.D., 1,671. 3, Andrea Wright, Monticello, Ind., 1,652. 4, Kaitlin Silva, Canyon Country, Calif., 1,646. 5, Christy Hicks, Livingston, Mont., 1,638.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Denise Brown, University Place, Wash., 1,663. 2, Terri Dorrington, Pomona, Calif., 1,657. 3, Adrienne Phillips, Mandan, N.D., 1,639. 4, Marcie Bentti, Palmer, Alaska, 1,620. 5, Jennifer Shepherd, Winona Lake, Ind., 1,589.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Jenna Austad, Livingston, Mont., 1,594. 2, Mari Byam, Windom, Minn., 1,558. 3, Jennifer Setter, Babbitt, Minn., 1,543. 4, Patty Green, Santa Rosa, Calif., 1494. 5(tie), Pamela Albrandt, Fort Morgan, Colo., and Louise Kemp, Las Vegas, 1,485.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Sherry Gill, North Hills, Calif., 1,476. 2, Jessica Ward, Holdrege, Neb., 1,452. 3, Penny Raia, Windom, Minn., 1,436. 4(tie), Kathy Anderson, Granite Falls, Minn., and Gina Perschau-Becker, Glencoe, Minn., 1,423.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Kimberly Kennedy, Manitowoc, Wis., 1,464. 2, Robin Miles, Alberta, Minn., 1,410. 3, Cheryl Murphy, Highlands Ranch, Colo., 1,368. 4, Cassondra Perschau, Glencoe, Minn., 1,345. 5, Thelma Sharpless, Keyser, W.Va., 1,324.

Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Melissa Buenger, Cuero, Texas, 1,248. 2, Vicky Moody, Lamberton, Minn., 1,233. 3, Violet Miner, Laverne, Okla., 1,233. 4, Kathy Kaliszewski, Aurora, Minn., 1,220. 5, Anna Harrison, Palmdale, Calif., 1,219.