2018 PBA League Draft Moves to Saturday, Feb. 17, in Indianapolis

The 2018 PBA League draft, originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12, is moving to Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Woodland Bowl. The draft, which will fill vacancies on all eight PBA League teams, will be live streamed on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel.

Here’s a revised summary of how the 2018 PBA League draft will work:

● Each team manager will protect up-to three players from their 2017 roster according to the following deadlines. Protected players for each team will be announced on the following Monday: the Dallas Strikers (manager Norm Duke) and Portland Lumberjacks (Tim Mack) will select their protected players by Sunday; Silver Lake Atom Splitters (Mark Baker) and Philadelphia Hitmen (Jason Couch) by Jan. 14; LA X (Andrew Cain) and NYC Kingpins (Carolyn Dorin-Ballard) by Jan. 21 and the Motown Muscle (Del Ballard Jr.) and Brooklyn Styles (Johnny Petraglia) by Jan. 28.

● The final roster spots will be filled during the 2018 PBA League draft on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis, site of the Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic. Xtra Frame will cover the draft live.

● The draft order will be in reverse order of finishing positions in 2017 for both rounds (No. 8 Brooklyn will select first followed by Motown, NYC, L.A., Philadelphia, Silver Lake, Portland and Dallas. There will not be a “serpentine” reverse order this year.

● Players eligible to be drafted will consist of the top 75 PBA players on the PBA Tour/WBT earnings list for 2017 plus 2018 events through the PBA Tournament of Champions, which ends Feb. 11. Note that players from 2017 teams left off the protected list will not be automatically eligible; they must be on the top 75 earnings list to be eligible. The eligibility list will be published on Monday, Feb. 12, and those players must then declare for the draft by Thursday, Feb. 15.

