2017 World Championships Relocated to Las Vegas

LAUSANNE – The 2017 World Championships will be held from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas. The event, previously scheduled to be held in Kuwait City in December, had to be relocated due to unforeseen delays with the construction of the Kuwait Bowling Center. The World Bowling Executive Board instead has awarded the 2021 World Championships hosting rights to Kuwait.

World Bowling CEO Kevin Dornberger said, “The delays in construction meant that we could not be certain that the new facility would be ready in time. South Point Hotel and Casino provides an excellent back-up choice and we are certain that the change in location will have no effect on the event itself. We are very much looking forward to the completion of the world class facility being built in Kuwait and anticipate an excellent event being held there in 2021.”