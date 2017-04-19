2017 USBC Convention Concludes

LAS VEGAS – Delegates voted on three board positions, watched presentations of national awards, and heard reports from United States Bowling Congress President Frank Wilkinson and USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy as the 2017 USBC Convention and Annual Meeting wrapped up Thursday at The Orleans.

Four candidates ran for the three open spots on the USBC Board. Incumbents Jo Dimond of Columbus, Ohio, and Karl Kielich of El Paso, Texas, were slated by the USBC Nominating Committee along with Glenda Beckett of Palmetto Bay, Florida, and Adam Mitchell of Reston, Virginia.

Kielich (617 votes), Mitchell (567), and Dimond (562) were elected on the first ballot. Beckett received 490 votes. The three elected each will begin a three-year board term starting Aug. 1, 2017.

Two athlete representatives were re-elected to USBC Board earlier this year. Kelly Kulick was selected for her third term, and Rhino Page to his second term, by Team USA athletes.

The International Bowling Campus Youth Committee will have two new members as John McCarthy III of Louisville, Kentucky, and Taffany Shipp of Pensacola, Florida, were selected to replace outgoing members Mike Hillman and Kim Stanek-Sims. IBC Youth Committee members were determined earlier this year and approved by the boards of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America and USBC.

Delegates also decided 14 proposed amendments – two for league rules, seven proposals for tournament rules (one was withdrawn) and five bylaws proposals – during the Annual Meeting. Nine of the proposed amendments passed, including a proposal to allow leagues and tournament directors the option to cap a handicap game at 300 and to cap a handicap series at 900.

Other highlights from Convention week were the annual presentations by Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) and Bowl for the Cure®.

BVL provides recreational and therapeutic programs and services to brighten the days of America’s active duty and veteran service men and women. Founded in 1942, it is the sport’s oldest charity and has raised nearly $50 million.

BVL raised $925,500 for the Department of Veterans Affairs thanks to contributions made during the 2015-2016 season. California was the top state association contributor with $108,500, Metro Phoenix led local associations with a $22,000 donation, and Stockton USBC was recognized as Best Small Local Association with an average contribution of $9.28 per member. Go to BowlForVeterans.org to learn more about BVL.

Bowl for the Cure®, a year-round fundraising initiative sponsored by USBC in partnership with Susan G. Komen®, presented a $552,708 check to Susan G. Komen®, thanks to local and state association donations, along with merchandise sales and online donations. Go online to BowlfortheCure.com to learn more.

Also during the week, USBC announced changes to lane inspections and a new designation to bridge the gap between Standard and Sport averages.

USBC will implement new requirements for lane inspections for the 2018-2019 season and will adjust specifications for new installations for the 2019-2020 season based on recent research by the USBC Equipment Specifications and Certifications team.

USBC also has established a new designation for leagues competing on lane conditions that fall between Standard and Sport conditions. A new Challenge lane condition designation and conversion chart was determined based on research of leagues, and starting with the 2017-2018 season, league secretaries must choose one, and only one, of three lane condition options – Standard, Challenge or Sport – when submitting its league certification.

Go to BOWL.com to read more about the changes to lane inspections and the new Challenge lane condition designation.

RESULTS OF 2017 USBC ANNUAL MEETING LEGISLATIVE SESSION

League Rules (majority needed)

Amendment No. LR 1 – Accepted (528 accept, 238 reject)

Rule 100g, Handicap

Allows for a game and/or series to be capped at maximum scratch score.

Amendment No. LR 2 – Rejected (111 accept, 651 reject)

Rule 122, Meetings

Allows for changes to rules during the season with 75-percent approval of the team captains or designated representatives.

Tournament Rules (majority needed)

Amendment No. TR 1 – Rejected (307 accept, 462 reject)

Rule 303, Management

Allows the tournament manager to disqualify an individual for eligibility and/or average violations no later than 30 days after prizes are paid.

Amendment No. TR 2 – Rejected (99 accept, 669 reject)

Rule 319c, Average Adjustments (Rerating)

Allows for adjustments/rerating after games are completed.

Amendment No. TR 3 – Rejected (151 accept, 617 reject)

Rule 319c, Average Adjustments (Rerating)

Limits the reporting of rerates to three years prior.

Amendment No. TR 4 – Accepted (381 accept, 372 reject)

Rule 319d, Reporting Prior Prize Winnings

Requires reporting of prize money in excess of $300 in an event.

Amendment No. TR 5 – Accepted (425 accept, 327 reject)

Rule 319d, Reporting Prior Prize Winnings

Requires reporting of combined prize money in excess of $500 in a tournament.

Amendment No. TR 6 – Accepted (481 accept, 269 reject)

Rule 319d, Reporting Prior Prize Winnings

Requires reporting of combined prize money in excess of $1,000 in all tournaments competed in within 12 months.

Amendment No. TR 7 – Accepted (512 accept, 240 reject)

Rule 327 – Scoring Process, New Rule

Allows for a game and/or series to be capped at maximum scratch score.

Amendment No. TR 8 – Withdrew by proposer (USBC Legal and Legislative Committee)

Rule 329, Protests and Appeals

Allows for protests on eligibility and/or average violations to be filed no later than 10 days after prizes are paid.

Bylaws (two-third votes needed)

Amendment No. B 1 – Accepted (658 accept, 90 reject)

USBC National Bylaws

Article VI, Meetings

Section A. Annual Meeting, Item 3-a

Increases the formula for delegate representation to the USBC Convention and sets the maximum delegates allowed to an association to 30.

Amendment No. B 2 – Accepted (583 accept, 170 reject)

USBC National Bylaws

Article VI, Meetings

Section A. Annual Meeting, Item 3

Adds USBC Hall of Famers as eligible voters at the USBC Annual Meeting.

Amendment No. B 3 – Accepted (706 accept, 46 reject)

USBC Merged State Bylaws

Article VII, Meetings

Section A. Annual Meeting, Item 7, Quorum

Allows for one quorum for adult and youth delegates.

Amendment No. B 4 – Rejected (348 accept, 407 reject)

USBC Merged Local Bylaws

Article IV, Membership and Dues

Individuals joining a summer league can purchase membership for that summer and following season.

Amendment No. B 5 – Accepted (703 accept, 50 reject)

USBC Merged Local Bylaws

Article VII, Meetings

Section A. Annual Meeting, Item 6, Quorum

Allows for one quorum for adult members and Youth Representatives.

The USBC Board, in its authority also approved the following changes:

General Playing Rules

– A new General Playing Rule 16b explains a member’s responsibilities, such as ensuring the member uses the correct average or has current membership.

– For Rule 17a, the penalty has been changed to include “any and all monetary or non-monetary awards”.

Association Policy Manual

– The bowlers/delegates set the “maximum” dues amount and the board can determine an amount less than the maximum.

– The association can no longer set a cutoff date for obtaining averages. All scores, including playoff/rolloffs must be included when submitting averages to the association.

Youth change

– Rule 329, Protest and Appeal, allows for protest on eligibility and/or average violations to be filed no later than 10 days after prizes are paid.