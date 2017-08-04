2017 PBA50 Tour Season to Conclude in Fort Wayne With PBA50-PBA60 Doubleheader at Pro Bowl West

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Aug. 3, 2017) – The PBA50 Tour concludes its 2017 season with a PBA50-PBA60 doubleheader in Fort Wayne, Ind., when the PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite, and the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer return to Pro Bowl West Aug. 5-12.

Competition begins with the DeHayes Insurance Group Championship for players 50 and older Aug. 5-8 which will be followed by the Dick Weber Championship, for players 60 and older, Aug. 10-12.

Fans will be able to follow all the action streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame beginning with first round qualifying on Sunday, Aug. 6. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users will be able to use the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

As the 2017 season draws to a close, Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., who is the season’s only multiple winner with two titles, leads the PBA50 Player of the Year points race over PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke, who moved into second after recent second and third-place finishes in the Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic and PBA50 South Shore Open, respectively.

After his win in the Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic over Duke Tuesday in Anderson, Ind., hall of famer Parker Bohn III moved into third in the points race. While LeClair has a commanding lead heading into Fort Wayne, both Bohn and Duke have an outside shot at Player of the Year.

As the season’s top rookie in points, five-time PBA50 Tour winner Michael Haugen Jr. has wrapped up PBA50 Rookie of the Year honors thanks to his win in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open and third-place finish in the PBA50 Players Championship.

Competing in both events will be Fort Wayne native and 2016 PBA60 Player of the Year Ron Mohr who is also a two-time PBA50 Player of the Year. Mohr recently won his ninth PBA50 Tour title by capturing the South Shore Open in Hammond, Ind., to successfully retain his PBA60 Player of the Year title after also winning USBC’s Super Senior Classic earlier in the year.

After the DeHayes Insurance Group Championship, the top eight players from the season’s PBA50 points list will be determined. Those eight will have the opportunity to compete in the PBA50 Challenge held in conjunction with the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX presented by Eldorado Reno Properties this November in Reno, Nev., and they will receive paid entries into the World Series. Heading into Fort Wayne, the top eight in points currently are LeClair, Duke, Bohn, Bob Learn Jr., Haugen, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Mohr and Amleto Monacelli.

In 2016, defending champion Eddie Graham of Centerville, Ohio, clinched 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year honors by winning the DeHayes Insurance Group Championship for his first PBA50 Tour title. Three-time PBA50 Tour winner Don Sylvia won the Dick Weber Championship for his first PBA60 title.

For Xtra Frame Subscription and schedule information click on www.xtraframe.tv.com

PBA50 DEHAYES INSURANCE GROUP CLASSIC PRESENTED BY PRO BOWL WEST AND EBONITE

Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, Ind. (all times Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 5

3:30 p.m. – Practice session

7:30 p.m. – Pro-am

Sunday, Aug. 6

11 a.m. – First round qualifying (8 games)

Monday, Aug. 7

11 a.m. – Second round qualifying (8 games)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

8:30 a.m. – Cashers round (5 games)

Noon – Match Play Round 1 (5 games)

3 p.m. – Match Play Round 2 (6 games)

Top five advance to stepladder finals

7 p.m. – Stepladder Finals

PBA60 DICK WEBER CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY HAMMER

Thursday, Aug. 10

9 a.m. – Practice session

Friday, Aug. 11

11 a.m. – Qualifying (6 games)

5 p.m. – Match play round 1 (6 games)

Saturday, Aug. 12

8:30 a.m. – Match play round 2 (6 games)

Top five advance to stepladder finals

Noon – Stepladder finals