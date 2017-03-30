2017 PBA50 Tour Season Begins With PBA50/PBA60 Doubleheader April 15-20 in Florida

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – The 2017 PBA50 Tour season opens with a PBA50/PBA60 doubleheader when Lane Glo Bowl in New Port Richey, Fla., hosts the PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open and the PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open back-to-back April 15-20.

The inaugural Killer ‘B’ Open, for players ages 60 and over, will take place April 15-17 and will be followed by the Pasco County Florida Open April 18-20. Both events will be covered live in their entirety by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame.

Defending champion Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., highlights the list of approximately 150 players ages 50 and over who are entered in the Pasco County Florida Open which will be the first of 14 tournaments during the 2017 season.

Williams, the PBA Tour’s all-time titles leader with 47 wins, won his 10th career PBA50 Tour title in Pasco County last year by defeating fellow PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., 245-225, in the title match.

The Pasco County win was part of another milestone chapter in the Hall of Famer’s more than three decade career in which he won his record 100th career overall title in PBA competition (including PBA Tour, PBA50 Tour, PBA regional and PBA50 regional wins). He achieved the century mark last December in the Decker Appraisal Services Trios regional tournament in Harrisonburg, Va.

Williams’ win total now stands at 101 after winning the PBA50 Fayetteville Southern Open regional tournament in Fayetteville, N.C., in March.

Other PBA50 Tour stars expected to compete in New Port Richey will be a host of other Hall of Famers including Tom Baker, 2015 winner Parker Bohn III, 2014 winner Amleto Monacelli, Dale Eagle, Bryan Goebel and Brian Voss. Baker and Eagle will be doing double duty as they will also compete in the PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open. Also competing in both events will be defending PBA60 Player of the Year and two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas.

Two-time defending PBA50 Player of the Year Pete Weber is not expected to compete in New Port Richey, but plans to begin his Player of the Year defense in the UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl in the Villages presented by Radical April 22-25.

The tournament will also mark the return of former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher John Burkett, who missed most of last year following ankle surgery. Five-time PBA Tour champions Michael Haugen Jr. and Ryan Shafer are expected to make their PBA50 Tour debuts.

Competition begins with PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open qualifying on Sunday, April 16 at 8 a.m. ET and continues with match play on Monday, April 17 that will determine the top five for the stepladder finals at noon. PBA50 Pasco County Open qualifying begins Tuesday April 18 at 8 a.m. and continues on April 19 before match play gets underway April 20 which will determine the top five for the stepladder final that will get underway at 4 p.m.

For admission and pro-am information contact Lane Glo Bowl at (727) 376-1164. For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA60 KILLER ‘B’ OPEN SCHEDULE

Lane Glo Bowl, New Port Richey, Fla.

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, April 15

9 a.m. – Practice Session

3, 5 p.m. – Pro-Am Squads

Sunday, April 16

8 a.m. – Qualifying (6 games)

3 p.m. – Qualifying (6 games)

Top 32 players advance to match play

Monday, April 17

8 a.m. – Match Play (8 games)

Top 5 bowlers advance to a stepladder final



Noon – Stepladder finals

PBA50 PASCO COUNTY FLORIDA OPEN SCHEDULE

Lane Glo Bowl, New Port Richey, Fla.

Monday, April 17

3 – 5 p.m. – Practice Session

Tuesday, April 18

8 a.m. – A squad qualifying (7 games)

1 p.m. – B squad qualifying (7 games)

Wednesday, April 19

8 a.m. – B squad qualifying (7 games)

1 p.m. – A squad qualifying (7 games)

Top 32 bowlers advance to match play



Thursday, April 20

8 a.m. – Match play Round One (6 games)

Noon – Match play Round Two (6 games)

Top 5 bowlers advance to a stepladder final

4 p.m. – Stepladder finals