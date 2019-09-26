USBC, Kegel Extend Longstanding Partnership

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kegel and the United States Bowling Congress extended their partnership agreement to have Kegel as the official lane maintenance provider for USBC championships events.

Since 2006, Kegel has provided lane maintenance equipment and supplies, along with technical and on-site support, for USBC events from the youth to professional level. Kegel also handles lane maintenance for the Professional Women’s Bowling Association, which is supported by the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) and USBC.

“The United States Bowling Congress is thrilled to continue its long-standing collaborative partnership with Kegel,” said Nick Hoagland, who has led USBC’s lane pattern development program for the last three years and works closely with the Kegel team. “Kegel’s lane machines, lane care products, expertise, and on-site processes help to ensure fair and competitive championship environments for USBC and PWBA events. This announcement is not only great for our organization, tournaments, and members, but for the sport of bowling.”

The USBC Open and Women's Championships, the premier events for USBC adult members, the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships, plus the four sectional qualifiers, and the Junior Gold Championships presented by the Brands of Ebonite International and Survivor are among the events Kegel supports with its latest lane machines and cleaners.

“Kegel and USBC share the belief that providing bowlers with a fair and reliable playing field is the most important factor at every championships event,” Kegel CEO Chris Chartrand said. “We appreciate USBC for entrusting Kegel with the responsibility as the official lane maintenance partner at the national events and we look forward to continuing our work with Nick Hoagland.”

USBC determines lane conditions for every USBC tournament while Kegel provides equipment maintenance and technical support.

Other events in which Kegel provides on-site lane maintenance include the USBC Team USA Trials, USBC Masters, USBC Queens, U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, USBC Senior Masters, USBC Senior Queens, Super Senior Classic, USBC Senior Championships, Bowlers Journal Championships, and the Bowling.com Youth Open.

Founded in 1981, Kegel is based in Lake Wales, Florida, where it has a 74,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility and 12-lane training center.

Visit Kegel.net to learn more about Kegel and visit BOWL.com/Tournaments to learn more about USBC championships events.