PBA Clash to Return to FOX Sports Nov. 3

CHICAGO (Aug. 15, 2019) – The Professional Bowlers Association today announced the PBA Clash, the special event that kicked off the PBA’s historic television agreement with FOX Sports, will return to FOX on Sunday, Nov. 3 in a battle between the top eight money-winners from the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season.

The PBA Clash, the most-watched event of the PBA’s first season of FOX Sports telecasts, will include an elite field competing in a unique single-elimination competition hosted by Kegel in Lake Wales, Florida. The Clash will be contested at the renowned Kegel Training Center on Monday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Ticket information for the event will be announced in the near future.

Marshall Kent of Yakima, Washington, won the inaugural Clash, defeating seven-time PBA Tour winner Dom Barrett of England, 218-215, in a telecast that was watched by an average audience of more than 1,7 million viewers, the largest audience watch any bowling telecast on any network since 2005.

The 2019 field will be determined at the conclusion of the PBA FloBowling ATX Invite at Dart Bowl in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 21. Remaining events that provide earnings opportunities include this weekend’s Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Open at Mid-County Lanes in Middletown, Delaware; the Bowlerstore.com Classic presented by Moxy Xtra Pair, at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 21-23; the FloBowling PBA Summer Swing including the Wolf Open, Bear Open and Illinois Open presented by the Brands of Ebonite International at Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Illinois, Aug. 24-31; the USBC Cup points competition covering the entire FloBowling PBA Summer Tour, and the FloBowling ATX Invite.

To read BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione's column about the wisdom behind the quirky format of last year's PBA Clash event, go here: http://www.bowlersjournal.com/facing-the-future-what-the-pba-clash-show-acknowledged-about-spectator-sports-in-the-21st-century/

2019 GO BOWLING! PBA TOUR EARNINGS LEADERS

(Top 10 as of Aug. 14)

1, Jason Belmonte, Australia, $264,050.

2, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., $181,680.

3, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., $172,400.

4, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., $146,448.

5, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., $137,995.

6, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, $127,790.

7, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., $91,015.

8, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., $76,630.

9, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., $71,493.

10, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., $68,830.